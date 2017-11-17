CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window, steals $1400

You want fries with that? Apparently, one woman thought she would just take them for herself.



A woman in Maryland was caught on surveillance video crawling through a McDonald's drive-thru window.



Police say she then stole food, a purse, up to $1,400 in cash and Happy Meal toys.



Investigators say she tried to cover her tracks by wiping away her fingerprints, and attempting to disable the surveillance system.



Police say she later turned herself in.