Person taken into custody after eastern Iowa high school threat

UPDATE: North Liberty Police say the person responsible for an area high school threat was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. 

Police say they received reports of an anonymous chat on Instagram threatening harm at Liberty High School, naming individual students. 

The police then notified the Iowa City Community School District and continued to investigate. That's when school was cancelled for the day.

Liberty High School will now be open for extracurricular activities.

School is canceled Friday for Liberty High School in North Liberty after receiving threats.

According to the Liberty High School's website, law enforcement received a credible threat to "shoot up the school" late on Thursday.

An investigation is currently underway and all classes and activities have been canceled. 

Classes at all other schools in the district will be held as normal. 

