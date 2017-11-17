Two charged with attempted murder after Cedar Rapids shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two charged with attempted murder after Cedar Rapids shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Two people are arrested after someone is shot in the arm.

Cedar Rapids Police say the shooting happened Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. at 2925 Johnson Avenue NW. Officers were able to locate the suspects involved.

Police arrested Derek Morrison Jr. and Anthony Keith. They're each facing several charges, including attempted murder and robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.