Cedar Rapids Xavier whips Pella 31-13 for the 3A State Title

Cedar Rapids Xavier completed a perfect 13-0 season with a 31-13 victory over Pella in the 3A State Championship game. Xavier's Joey Drahozal scored on a 16 yard touchdown run and a 29 yard touchdown pass from Quinn Schulte to jump to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. The Saints scored with 12 seconds left in the first half on a 21 yard touchdown pass from Gabe Lux to McClain Burger to make it 24-7 at halftime. And Quinn Schulte added a touchdown in the third quarter as the Saints avenged a loss to Pella in last year's State Semifinals.