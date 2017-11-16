Cedar Rapids Xavier whips Pella 31-13 for the 3A State Title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Xavier whips Pella 31-13 for the 3A State Title

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Friday Night Heroes

    Friday Night Heroes

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

    Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!

    More >>

  • KWWL Scoreboard

    Scoreboard

    Get the latest eastern Iowa sports scores.

    More >>

Cedar Rapids Xavier completed a perfect 13-0 season with a 31-13 victory over Pella in the 3A State Championship game. Xavier's Joey Drahozal scored on a 16 yard touchdown run and a 29 yard touchdown pass from Quinn Schulte to jump to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. The Saints scored with 12 seconds left in the first half on a 21 yard touchdown pass from Gabe Lux to McClain Burger to make it 24-7 at halftime. And Quinn Schulte added a touchdown in the third quarter as the Saints avenged a loss to Pella in last year's State Semifinals.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.