Mark Farley Interview before Senior Day

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Rick Coleman...."Good evening I am Rick Coleman here with the head coach of the Northern Iowa Panthers Mark Farley.

The Panthers are coming off a very impressive 25-10 road victory over Missouri State and the reason I say that is you played great defense and with a backup quarterback.."

Mark Farley. "Yeah we did we went down there we were injured lost a couple of offensive lineman the week before and then Eli was injured in the first quarter we had to make some adjustments--really felt the players went out there with a purpose did their job and we got the win.."

Rick "And you held them 150 yards of total offense below their average and also 15-20 points below what they have been averaging at home. And you did it with defense and controlling the football."

Mark " we did and that's where I credit the offense for controlling the clock--we ate up ten minutes in the first quarter and we ate up ten minutes in the fourth quarter with long drives those long drives are just as good as playing defense because we got rest..and played good defense.

Rick " Elijah Campbell that was a big interception you talk about your secondary needing to grow up[ and they have during this ten game stretch.

"

Mark " All of them have and I tell you what Elijah has really stepped up his game these past few weeks and Xavier Williams had a great breakup in the back of the endzone we played Nickolai for the first time at the rover we had some opportunities and they really took advantage of them...

Rick "Talk about this team growing over the course of the season and you sit just one game away from the playoffs how do you feel about the way this team is performing right now.."

Mark "There is no question I am pleased --We're playing well there is great energy as a football team right now.

Their awareness of trying to learn things and trying to get things done and improve everyday I see in practice I see the competitiveness in them its a great time right now we are making progress and there is still room for improvement."

Rick " Because of what happened a couple of weeks ago with South Dakota State beating North Dakota State some great things can happen for this team this weekend."

Mark "There is a chance we still win the league. Illinois State will have to take care of North Dakota State and we have to take care of business ourselves so we can win the MVFC if Illinois State can beat NDSU.

Rick Senior day, Northern Iowa hosting Indiana State Saturday at 4pm in the UNI-Dome good luck coach."

Mark Thank You.