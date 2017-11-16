Bomb squad removes World War II-era hand grenade from home in Marion

A bomb squad removes a hand grenade from an eastern Iowa home.

The Marion/Linn County Bomb Squad was called to a house in the 1000 block of 24th Street in Marion this evening, after a home owner found what they thought to be a live grenade. The call came in around 4:49 p.m. Thursday, according to the Marion Police Department.

The bomb squad determined the hand grenade to be from the World War II era, and safely removed the weapon from the house. They aren't sure if the device was actually functional or not.

Police say no one was hurt, and no criminal act took place therefore no charges will be filed.