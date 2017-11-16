3 indicted in fatal carjacking of former UNI player - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

3 indicted in fatal carjacking of former UNI player

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people have been charged in a series of carjackings in St. Louis, including a crime that resulted in the death of a high school football coach.
The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Wednesday announced a 10-count indictment against 22-year-old Floyd Barber, 24-year-old Jherrica Dixon and 24-year-old Kurt Wallace, all of St. Louis. All three could face the death penalty if convicted. They do not yet have attorneys.
De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach Jaz Granderson was fatally shot in October. He played at Northern Iowa from 2009 to 2011.

