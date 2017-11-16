Four Marion firefighters to receive Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor

Four firefighters from the Marion Fire Department are set to receive the 2017 Sullivan Brothers' Award of Valor for saving a semi driver who had crashed into an icy eastern Iowa pond.

Jeff Hoover, Peter Lammer, Jeremy Smith and Zachary Bruce will travel with Marion Fire Chief Deb Krebill to State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday to be honored by Governor Kim Reynolds.

The award comes after the four firefighters responded to a call of a semi roll-over along Highway 151 near Stone Road on December 8, 2016. Once arriving at the scene, the crew spotted the cab of the truck sunken into a nearby creek. Witnesses there told the responders they did not see anyone get out of the truck.

The four firefighters got into the water wearing wetsuits and located the driver of the semi trapped in the front of the truck with his head above water in an air pocket, according to the Marion Fire Department. It took 50 minutes and a great deal of effort to eventually free the driver and safely bring him to shore.

The firefighters will be honored during a ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

