UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after situation in Waterloo

UPDATE: A situation that required heavy police presence in Waterloo this evening has concluded, according to officers.

Waterloo Police says a suspect was taken into custody following the situation along Ravenwood Road without incident. That person was then taken to an area hospital.

Officers say there is no danger to the public at this time, and the scene is in the finishing stages of being cleared.

Police say there is no additional information available on what caused the situation at this time.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Original Story:

There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Ravenwood Road in Waterloo. KWWL has a crew on scene.