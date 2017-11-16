ACT says "misadministration" error is to blame for unscored tests

A representative with the Iowa City-based business said a "misadministration" error is the reason some students will not get their scored ACT tests back.

ACT Communications Strategist, Tarah DeSousa, said this happened at a few schools in Tennessee. DeSousa said they would not provide further details about what happened surrounding the "misadministration" issue.

"When a misadministration occurs, ACT’s policy is to cancel the scores in question. As a result, ACT will not be releasing the scores of those students deemed to have tested under a misadministration," she said.

According to her, the error occured sometime during an ACT senior retake opportunity in the fall and that ACT will offer the impacted students a chance to retake the test for free. In the mean time, DeSousa said, ACT understands that students may face admission deadlines for colleges. Which is why, they'll provide a letter for the students to share about what happened at "no fault of their own".

"ACT sincerely regrets this situation and any inconvenience it may cause to impacted students," DeSousa said.