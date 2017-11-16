Don Bosco rolls by St. Mary's for its second straight 8 man football title

Don Bosco outscored St. Mary's Remsen 36-8 in the second half to roll to a 52-14 victory and the Don second straight 8 man football championship.

Don Bosco led 8-6 with just five seconds left in the half when Wyatt Sawvel hit Kendall Becker with a 39 yard touchdown pass to give the Dons a 16-6 halftime.

The Don Bosco outgained St. Mary's 307 to 25 on the ground and finishes the season a perfect 13-0 season.