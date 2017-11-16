Dan Gable steps in to help Cedar Valley man injured in freak accident

Ask anyone who knows Michael Keating, and you will probably get an earful about what a good guy he is.

"He truly is one of the more genuine, loyal people walking this planet. I have known him for 20-plus years. Playing along side him in slow-pitch softball, you couldn't find a more positive, upbeat team player," said friend, Clint Fuller.

Affectionately called "Number 9" because of his jersey number in his softball league, Keating's life changed drastically when he fell down a flight of stairs while carrying a television on August 31. It was a complete freak accident that would throw him a real-life curve ball.

Keating suffered serious head injuries from the fall and spent over a month at Covenant Medical Center. Employed at Bossard in Cedar Falls, Keating does have health insurance, but being away from work for such a long time has been financially draining.

But the good news is that Keating is recovering, and is home from the hospital. Currently waiting to have a cranioplasty done in the near future, his friends have stepped in to help raise money to help with all of Keating's expenses that come with such a long recovery. Keating is an avid Hawkeye fan, so it made sense to organize a fundraiser around an Iowa game day. The news of a fundraiser being held in his honor certainly brought a smile to Keating's face, as well as to his girlfriend, Kelly Snyder, who has been by his side daily.

"Mike's smile is infectious and he shares it with everyone he meets," said Fuller.

Keating was a wrestler in high school and loves the sport. When wrestling legend Dan Gable heard about Keating, he offered his own words of support.

"If you've ever been part of a team, you know the sacrifice you make for others to succeed. Right now, we know a great guy, a loyal team player and a former wrestler named Michael Keating that could use your support," Gable says in a video on the event's Facebook page. Gable goes on to tell everyone about the event.

The fundraiser is being held at Spicoli's Rockade in Waterloo (3555 University Ave.) and will begin at 2 p.m. It will include the Hawkeyes vs. Nebraska Huskers game being shown on the big screen, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and t-shirts for sale.

Everyone is welcome to join Keating, even if they don't know him. Organizers hope the Cedar Valley community will rally around a guy who cares deeply about his community and friends, and his beloved Hawkeyes, and would give anyone the jersey off his back. His softball family is ready for "Number 9" to be back on the field.