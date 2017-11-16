VIDEO: Bird slams into Miami-bound flight

A sudden strike leads to a scare in the air for dozens of passengers on an American Airlines flight.

Bird strikes are more common than you might think. But what is rare is for the bird to become lodged in the plane, which was a sight so bizarre, someone started filming.

A bird crashed through the front of a plane, it's body moving around as the wind blew. American Airlines say this flight arrived from Mexico City to Miami International. In the meantime, that bird somehow collided with the aircraft, resulting in its death and some visible damage to the plane.

The airline says it landed safely, saying in statement that: "The aircraft was taken out of service and that their maintenance team is currently inspecting it."

Experts and flight enthusiasts we showed the video and also said this was unique, despite the fact that bird strikes are fairly common.

The 2016 study by the FFA shows more than 160,000 strikes reported in the US from 1990-2015. 62% of them occurred during the day. And a majority of bird strikes occurred during landing.

There were no passenger injuries reported.