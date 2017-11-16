Suspect arrested following deadly Cedar Rapids hit-and-run crash

Cedar Rapids police say they've arrested a suspect following a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on October 1.

Ashley Pennington, 25, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, along with charges of theft and forgery. Police say the car Pennington was driving at the time of the crash had been reported stolen in on September 26.

Michael Olson, 63, died in the crash. He was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a car police say Pennington was driving. Officers say the car failed to yield on a left turn at C Street and 20th Avenue Southwest, and Olson was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Pennington on November 2. Police say she was in the Polk County Jail on different charges, and was transported to the Linn County Jail today.