SPECIAL REPORT: Arlington woman, city battle over therapeutic horse in neighborhood yard

An Arlington woman and the city are battling over whether she can keep her therapy horse in her backyard. Kimberly Bright bought a horse named Poco in October of 2016. It's been living her her backyard this year. This Wednesday, the city is taking her to court.

The city of Arlington says she lives in city limits, and she can't keep Poco within these limits. They've sent her multiple warning letters, saying neighbors have reported that Poco's gotten loose a number of times. The warning letters also say some neighbors have complained about the smell of manure coming from her yard.

Kimberly says Poco has helped her with her PTSD and is now a, "reason she gets up in the morning." She has a signed doctor's note that reads, "Ms. Bright has significant mental health problems for which animal therapy has been beneficial. Having her horse to tend to on her property is part of her therapeutic regimen. "