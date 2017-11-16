Abby Finkenauer responds to Al Franken accusations, donates campaign contribution

Abby Finkenauer, one of the democratic challengers for the Congressional seat currently held by Rod Blum's, says she will donate a campaign contribution made by Sen. Al Franken.

Franken is accused of allegedly groping and kissing a woman without her consent in 2006. He had previously donated to Finkenauer's campaign.

She responded Thursday morning with this statement:

"Nothing about Senator Franken’s actions on the USO Tour in 2006 is funny or okay. Leeann Tweeden’s account of her experiences with the Senator are clearly sexual assault, not a joke, and she is incredibly brave for speaking out. Sexual assault is not a partisan problem. Democrats need to hold ourselves to the same standards we would demand of Republicans. I’ve decided to donate Senator Franken’s donation to my campaign to the Riverview Center, a non-profit in Iowa that helps individuals affected by sexual assault. We all must do more. Hear women, believe women, and act," Finkenauer said.