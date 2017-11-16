Abby Finkenauer responds to Al Franken accusations, donates camp - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Abby Finkenauer responds to Al Franken accusations, donates campaign contribution

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Abby Finkenauer, one of the democratic challengers for the Congressional seat currently held by Rod Blum's, says she will donate a campaign contribution made by Sen. Al Franken. 

Franken is accused of allegedly groping and kissing a woman without her consent in 2006.  He had previously donated to Finkenauer's campaign.

She responded Thursday morning with this statement:

"Nothing about Senator Franken’s actions on the USO Tour in 2006 is funny or okay. Leeann Tweeden’s account of her experiences with the Senator are clearly sexual assault, not a joke, and she is incredibly brave for speaking out. Sexual assault is not a partisan problem. Democrats need to hold ourselves to the same standards we would demand of Republicans. I’ve decided to donate Senator Franken’s donation to my campaign to the Riverview Center, a non-profit in Iowa that helps individuals affected by sexual assault. We all must do more. Hear women, believe women, and act," Finkenauer said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.