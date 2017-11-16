Copy-UPDATE: Sen. Al Franken responds to alleged sexual harassment of female reporter during USO Tour in 2006

Another Minnesota lawmaker is now accused of sexually harassing a female reporter.

According to an article on KABC, a radio station in Los Angeles, written by Leeann Tweeden, she accuses U.S. Senator Al Franken of kissing and groping her during a USO Tour in December, 2006.

In the article, Tweeden writes that Franken, a comedian at the time, and her were doing line reading for a skit when he, "came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth."

Later on, Tweeden writes, that while returning from the tour, she fell asleep on the C-17 cargo plane. While she was asleep, Franken allegedly groped her. She writes that she didn't know he did that until she was back in the U.S. and looking through photos given to her by the photographer. (The photo is on the right hand side.)

Shortly after the story broke, Sen. Franken sent out this statement:

JUST IN: Sen. Franken releases statement: “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann."



Says photo "was clearly intended to be funny" but he “shouldn’t have done it” pic.twitter.com/aPfDDsFbsv — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 16, 2017

Here is his full statement regarding the allegations: