Trial set for Alta Vista parents accused of killing 4-month-old son

Alta Vista (KWWL) -

A jury trial has been set for the mom accused of killing her 4-month-old son. According to court documents Sterling Koehn was found dead in a baby swing and his body was infested with maggots.  

The trial for Cheyanne Harris will be held in Chickasaw county on January 31st. Harris is charged with child endangerment and first degree murder. 

Sterling's father, Zachary Koehn's trial date is set for January 3rd for the same charges. Both Harris and Koehn are pleading not guilty. 

