Franken: Doesn't remember forcing kiss on tour

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will. He also says he shouldn't have posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of improper conduct during a tour entertaining troops in 2006. Tweeden wrote in an online essay that Franken insisted on rehearsing a skit that included a kiss between the characters, and that he forced his tongue into her mouth.

Franken said in a statement that he sends his "sincerest apologies" to Tweeden.

Tweeden also wrote that she later discovered that Franken had posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept on a transport plane during the tour.

Franken said he intended for the photo to be funny, but it wasn't.