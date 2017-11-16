Franken: Doesn't remember forcing kiss on tour - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Franken: Doesn't remember forcing kiss on tour

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he doesn't remember a USO Tour skit "in the same way" as a fellow performer who alleges he kissed her against her will. He also says he shouldn't have posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.
   Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused Franken on Thursday of improper conduct during a tour entertaining troops in 2006. Tweeden wrote in an online essay that Franken insisted on rehearsing a skit that included a kiss between the characters, and that he forced his tongue into her mouth.
   Franken said in a statement that he sends his "sincerest apologies" to Tweeden.
   Tweeden also wrote that she later discovered that Franken had posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept on a transport plane during the tour.
   Franken said he intended for the photo to be funny, but it wasn't.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.