Wild Rose statement on Cedar Rapids casino vote

Wild Rose Casino & Resort is releasing the following statement after the IRGC votes no to a Cedar Rapids casino:

"We believe that our proposal struck a delicate balance in terms of offering long-term benefits to Cedar Rapids and Linn County—entertainment; support for downtown hotels, restaurants, theaters, concerts and shops; and nonprofit funding—while also addressing the concerns articulated by the commission back in 2014.

It is disappointing that Linn County will not get a gaming license; as always, we respect the decision of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commissioners.

Wild Rose continues to operate in Iowa, and our team remains focused on identifying new ways to grow and expand our operations in the Midwest."