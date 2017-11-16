Cedar Falls wall honors local veterans during November

An eastern Iowa school finds a way to remember veterans in the Cedar Valley.

Cedar Heights Elementary has a wall dedicated to our veterans that will be up the entire month of November.

On the wall, you'll find pictures of Cedar Valley veterans. Next to the pictures are their names and the branch they served in.

Students and their families put these pictures up. Above the wall it says, "Thank you Veterans."

Students also wrote letters thanking those who fought for our country.

They ended up writing around 500 letters. These will go to vets in the community.

This was a project that was really all about bringing Cedar Heights students, families,and staff together in conversation.

It's eye opening to see so many people who have relatives who served in the military.