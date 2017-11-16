Registration now open for RAGBRAI 2018 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Registration now open for RAGBRAI 2018

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

It's only November, but some are already thinking warmer weather and a new year. 

You can now sign up for the 46th installment of next year's Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI. If you want to take part in this yearly tradition, it will cost you $175 if you plan to ride the entire week. 

RAGBRAI 2018 will begin on July 22nd somewhere along the Missouri River and end somewhere all the Mississippi River on July 28th. The route has not been revealed yet. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.