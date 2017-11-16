Davenport man who killed parents sentenced to life in prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- A Davenport man convicted in the shooting deaths last year of his parents has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Quad-City Times reports that 21-year-old Sean Freese was sentenced Wednesday to two back-to-back life sentences without the possibility of parole. A jury convicted Freese last month of two counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting 58-year-old Kevin Freese and 57-year-old Donna Freese with a semi-automatic rifle in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2016.

During the trial, jurors heard audio of a jailhouse call from Freese to a friend in which he acknowledged shooting his parents in their bedroom, saying he "snapped" after an argument with them. He said he was tired of his parents' rules and their treatment of him.