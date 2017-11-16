Dubuque domestic violence shelter receives $20,000 grant

It's taken Pauline Chilton more than 20 years to be able to talk about what happened to her when she was just 18 years old.

"I was in a relationship that was very abusive in many ways, and it lasted over a period of about four years," she said.

But it wasn't until her abuser directed his rage to her children that she could finally muster the courage to leave for good.

"I was thinking that if he would just stop hitting me, we would be okay, everything would be fine. But when it came to my child, that changed everything for me," she said.

When she finally left, she sought help from the services of a local shelter--services that helped her get back on her feet.

They did give me a safe place to go. A place to get the help and resources I needed."

In Dubuque, the Y's Victim Services Shelter provides similar services. In all, they serve more than 140 people every year.

But budget cuts in 2013 have made it tough for them to get by.

So a $20,000 grant from the Mary Kay Foundation will go a long way to help them provide services so many in this community need.

"A victim comes to a shelter sometimes without anything, in their pajamas. So when you think of what they need to continue their life, it's amazing what that money can mean," said Tonya Millard, executive director of social services.

She says they'll use the money for upkeep on their aging building. They'll also purchase items needed by those seeking help in their shelter.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, you can call 563-556-1100.