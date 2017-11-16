HAPPENING TODAY: A vote on Cedar Rapids casino proposals

Today, it will be decided if a casino will be coming to the city of Cedar Rapids.



The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) will vote this morning in Dubuque; the meeting begins at 8:30.



The three casino proposals include: Cedar Crossing on the River, Cedar Crossing Central and Wild Rose. The IRGC heard public input regarding the idea of a casino in Cedar Rapids in September.



KWWL will be livestreaming the entire meeting beginning at 8:30 this morning with continuing coverage throughout the day.

