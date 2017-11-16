HAPPENING TODAY: A vote on Cedar Rapids casino proposals - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HAPPENING TODAY: A vote on Cedar Rapids casino proposals

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Pictured upper left, Wild Rose, upper right, Cedar Crossing Central and bottom, Cedar Crossing on the River. Pictured upper left, Wild Rose, upper right, Cedar Crossing Central and bottom, Cedar Crossing on the River.

Today, it will be decided if a casino will be coming to the city of Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) will vote this morning in Dubuque; the meeting begins at 8:30. 

The three casino proposals include: Cedar Crossing on the River, Cedar Crossing Central and Wild Rose. The IRGC heard public input regarding the idea of a casino in Cedar Rapids in September.

KWWL will be livestreaming the entire meeting beginning at 8:30 this morning with continuing coverage throughout the day. 
 

