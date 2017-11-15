Cedar Falls native prepares for Hawkeye Senior Day

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa Hawk eyes host Purdue on Senior day at Kin nick Stadium this Saturday.

The day will provide a mix of emotions for Cedar Falls native and Hawk eye fifth year senior offensive tackle Ike Begetter.

Ike was solidly entrenched as the Iowa starting right tackle before he suffered a season ending Achilles injury in the first half of the Hawks win over Iowa state in the second game of the season.

Boettger's injury was a crushing blow to the Iowa offensive line and for all practical purposes ended his Hawkeye football career.

Since his surgery nearly two months ago Ike has devoted a lot of time to helping his Hawkeye teammates anyway he can.

Ike said, "I'm doing good everything is going as planned with my recovery and right now I'm working out with the strength and recovery staff during practice--trying to help the younger guys when I can still attending all of the meetings and doing everything else. Honestly just taking it one day at a time and reaching my milestones that I am trying to reach every week there is something I am trying to reach as long as I keep hitting those and staying positive."