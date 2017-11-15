UNI storms past Wartburg 72-43 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI storms past Wartburg 72-43

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Northern Iowa senior Bennett Koch posted a career-high 25 points in leading the Panthers to a 72-43 win over the Wartburg Knights in the McLeod Center.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - University of Northern Iowa senior Bennett Koch posted a career-high 25 points in leading the Panthers to a 72-43 win over the Wartburg Knights in the McLeod Center.

The Panthers took a 21-9 lead with 10:18 left in the first half following a steal and layup by Juwan McCloud. McCloud's bucket capped a 9-0 Panther run. Following the 9-0 spurt, UNI went into a three-point shooting skid that saw the Panthers miss 20 of their next 21 shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Koch scored 20 second-half points and was perfect from the field on the night by draining all eight of his field goal attempts. Koch's second-half surge turned a 37-35 lead for the Panthers with 13:07 left in the game into a 29-point victory. UNI outscored Wartburg 35-8 in the final 11 minutes of the contest.

Freshman guard Tywhon Pickford secured a game-high 13 rebounds, with five of those coming on the offensive end of the floor. Pickford just missed a double-double with nine points.

UNI moved to 2-1 on the year, while Wartburg fell to 0-1 as the Knights opened their season on Wednesday night.
The Panthers will remain at home in the McLeod Center and take on the Chicago State Cougars Saturday at 11 a.m.
