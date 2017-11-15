UNI storms past Wartburg 72-43

The Iowa Hawkeyes host Purdue on Senior day at Kinnick Stadium this Saturday.
The day will provide a mix of emotions for Cedar Falls native and Hawkeye fifth year senior offensive tackle Ike Boettger.More >>
UNI pulls away from Wartburg late, 72-43More >>
UNI Women beat ISU 57-53More >>
Freshman Tywhon Pickford tallied a big double-double as the UNI Panthers opened their home season by rolling over Alcorn State 73-45. Pickford picked up 16 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the win.More >>
Brock Stull scored 17 points and Milwaukee thumped host Iowa State 74-56 on Monday, the Cyclones' first defeat in a home opener in 20 years.More >>
