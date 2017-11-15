Deadly crash along Highway 20 in Dubuque County

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says a deadly crash happened along Highway 20 on Wednesday evening.

An investigation into the crash, which occurred along the westbound exit at Farley around 5:43 p.m., showed that a car ran into the back of a work truck as both tried to exit the highway. The driver of the car was found unresponsive, and was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there.

The Dubuque County Medical Examiner's Office says the body is being taken to Ankeny to determine a cause of death. The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the accident is still being investigated.