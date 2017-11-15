Deadly crash along Highway 20 in Dubuque County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Deadly crash along Highway 20 in Dubuque County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says a deadly crash happened along Highway 20 on Wednesday evening.

An investigation into the crash, which occurred along the westbound exit at Farley around 5:43 p.m., showed that a car ran into the back of a work truck as both tried to exit the highway. The driver of the car was found unresponsive, and was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead there. 

The Dubuque County Medical Examiner's Office says the body is being taken to Ankeny to determine a cause of death. The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time. 

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the accident is still being investigated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.