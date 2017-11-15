March honors 22 veterans that commit suicide each day

A 347-mile ruck march from the University of Iowa to the University of Nebraska to raise awareness for veteran suicide is rolling once again tonight.

Student veterans from Iowa began the first leg of the march Wednesday night, braving the cold and wind. With them, each wears a ruck sack that weighs 22 pounds to honor the 22 veterans that commit suicide each day. The ruck sacks are filled with personal mementos that reflect either their own service or that of a loved one.

Also being carried with them is the game ball for the Iowa-Nebraska football game, which will be played in Lincoln on November 24. The Iowa group will take turns with each leg of the march until reaching Freedom Rock in Menlo, Iowa, where they'll hand of the ball to the Nebraska student veterans who will finish the trek into Memorial Stadium on game day.

On Monday, the group marched from Kinnick Stadium to Homestead.

The route of the march can be followed online, here.