VIDEO: Woman climbs through fast food drive-thru window for drink, food

A "ham-burglar" climbs through a fast food drive-thru window in Maryland to get what she wants.

In the surveillance video, you can see the woman lean through the window to get a drink. When that doesn't work, she pushes herself all the way through. Minutes later, she comes back with a box of food and cash. Police say they're not sure how much she made off with. 

