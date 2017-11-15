Mother shares adoption success story

A young eastern Iowa boy is doing well after he was adopted exactly two years ago.

We first reported the story about Jonathon Schwabe being adopted in Black Hawk County with several other children.

Jonathon's adoptive mother is also his grandmother, and she said the last two years have been a blessing.

Jonathon Aami Schwabe, 6, is progressing well after his grandparents, Jon and Paula, first brought him home.

"He came into our home, he'd been living there for two years, and the adoption just made it final. It made us a whole family, a unit," mother, Paula said.

Paula said when it came time for the adoption, he made the choice to change his legal name from Aami to Jonathon Aami Schwabe.

"And, so when we went in for the adoption, we figured, he's got this all figured out. Someone has figured this out with him, and that's just the way it is," Paula said.

Paula says when young Aami came to live with them, he could barely talk, but after a few years of help from his family and teachers, he's doing incredibly well.

"And, even though I raised four kids on my own, it's like starting all over again. One minute you're looking at retirement, and the next minute you're adopting your grandchild," Paula said.

Paula said young Jonathon's biological mother was on drugs during her pregnancy, and she abandoned him shortly after he was born.

Despite some residual effects, like short-term memory loss and other health-related problems, young Jonathon seems to be enjoying life like any other little boy.

"He puts a spark in your life every single day. He's full of smiles, and he's got a really big heart," Paula said.

Paula said, even though young Jonathon's name was legally changed in the adoption, he still likes to be called Aami by friends and family.

Paula says Jonathon still meets with his older brother and sister every other weekend.

If you would like to review the original story reported in 2015, you can click here.