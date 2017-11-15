Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meal for Cedar Valley community

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will continue its tradition of serving a Thanksgiving meal to the Cedar Valley community.

It's all possible thanks to the volunteers who serve the meal to the community. And all volunteer positions for the meal are filled already. However, The Salvation Army is still needing volunteer bell ringers for their Red Kettle campaign. Volunteer here.

The free Thanksgiving meal will be Thursday, November 23, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo.