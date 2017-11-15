Iowa lawmakers tasked with opioids report miss deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A group of lawmakers tasked with evaluating Iowa's response to the opioid epidemic will miss a deadline for completing a report offering findings and recommendations.

The six-member Opioid Epidemic Evaluation Study Committee was supposed to deliver an opioids report to Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers by Nov. 15, but the report wasn't available Wednesday.

Rep. David Heaton, a Mount Pleasant Republican and committee co-chair, says the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency was supposed to write a report based on a two-day committee meeting last month at which professionals discussed opioids. The co-chairs were then supposed to review a draft, which hadn't happened as of Wednesday.

An LSA official blamed the delay on staffing limitations.

A House Republican aide says the report will ultimately include committee recommendations that go beyond the two-day meeting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.