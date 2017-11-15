UPDATE: Wife of California shooter also found dead

Authorities say no one reported a domestic violence incident that they believe set a man off on a shooting rampage in Northern California that left five people dead.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says neighbors heard a disturbance at the home of Kevin Janson Neal on Monday night but that no one called authorities.

He says investigators found the body of Neal's wife hidden under the floor.

Neal on Tuesday opened fire at different places in the tiny community of Rancho Tehama Reserve, at one point entering a school and shooting into classrooms.

A child was wounded at the school. Nine other people also were hurt.

Police later shot and killed Neal.

10:30 a.m.

Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a Northern California town was found dead inside their home.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.

Authorities say Neal shot and killed four other people and wounded 10 others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve. Police later shot and killed him.

12:01 a.m.

The gunman behind a rampage in Northern California was out on bail after being charged with stabbing a neighbor and had been the subject of a domestic violence call the day before.

Neighbors also said they repeatedly reported to police that he had been firing off hundreds of rounds of ammunition day and night.

Yet Kevin Neal was free and able to use a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns Tuesday to shoot 14 people, killing four, before he died in a shootout with police.

Police have declined to identify the shooter but confirmed the same man was charged with the stabbing in January. The district attorney told the Sacramento Bee the man in that case is Kevin Neal.

