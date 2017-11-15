Astronaut and Iowa native Peggy Whitson named one of Glamour's " - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Astronaut and Iowa native Peggy Whitson named one of Glamour's "Women of the Year"

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Peggy Whitson has received yet another honor.

The astronaut and Iowa native has been named one of Glamour's "Women of the Year."

Whitson and the rest of the honorees were recognized this week in New York.

"I started out as a farm girl in Iowa, and I dreamed of being an astronaut, and an explorer, and I made it." 

Whitson was born in Mount Ayr and grew up in Beaconsfield. She's logged 665 days in space during her career, the most by any woman.

Whitson was also the first woman to command the International Space Station.

