Dog groomer investigated for allegedly holding dog by its throat, yelling

Florida (NBC) - A dog groomer is being investigated this morning.

Video shows the groomer seen holding a dog by its throat and yelling at it. The woman owns a grooming business in Florida. 

A former employee shot the video, saying she quit after seeing what she said was constant abuse.

The groomer is also being accused of fracturing another dog's jaw.

