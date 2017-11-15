"Mistress, boy toy, trophy wife;" Virginia mom upset about what' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Mistress, boy toy, trophy wife;" Virginia mom upset about what's on sixth grade quiz

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
NBC -

Mistress, boy toy and trophy wife. A sixth grader in Virginia was given a quiz, asking students to identify such terms.

The student says she was given the quiz in her Family and Consumer Science class. She mentioned the quiz to her mother, who was not happy about it.

"I can't believe it when she brought it to me. I was like what the hell? I immediately emailed the school board," the mom said.

The school says it's become a personnel issue, and they are investigating.  

