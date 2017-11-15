Weight Watchers launches new low-calorie wine - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Weight Watchers launches new low-calorie wine

Cheers to those who count calories and like wine. 

Weight Watchers has released a new wine, called "Cense". The wine is a Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. 

Weight Watchers says the white wine is rich in flavor, but contains only 85 calories per five fluid ounces. Many other wines contain about 120 calories in the same serving size. 

Weight Watchers partnered with Truett-Hurst Winery to launch the wines. 

