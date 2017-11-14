Waterloo City Council rejects proposal to limit fireworks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo City Council rejects proposal to limit fireworks

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - The Waterloo City Council has rejected a proposed ordinance to limit fireworks use to just four hours a year.

The ordinance would have restricted the use of fireworks on private property in the city limits to 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. A new state law allows fireworks to be used from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. That law allows cities to approve shorter usage periods or completely ban setting them off.

Earlier this year, the council limited fireworks use from June 30 to July 4. But after July 4, some people asked the council to ban their use because of the noise.

