Internet reacts to this Iowan's Pop-Tart and cheese sandwich

Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
An Iowa college student's tweet seems to be making the Internet nauseous. 

An Iowa State student tweeted a picture of a Pop-tart and cheese sandwich.

He wrote, "You ain't from Iowa if you never had one of these."

Hundreds of people have responded, many saying this breakfast-sandwich looks gross. 

Iowa State Police even commented, "You're under arrest."

Not to fear, the college student has gotten some compliments. One person tweeted that she appreciated him taking the photo on portrait mode. 

