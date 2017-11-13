UNI throttles Alcorn State 7345 in McLeod Opener - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI throttles Alcorn State 7345 in McLeod Opener

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Freshman Tywhon Pickford tallied a big double-double as the UNI Panthers opened their home season by rolling over Alcorn State 73-45.

Pickford picked up 16 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the win. Bennett Koch added another double-double with 11 points and a career high 13 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Juwon McCloud led UNI in scoring hit a career high 18 points.

The Panthers (1-1) did most of their damage from the the arc. UNI hit 15 3-pointers and shot 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

