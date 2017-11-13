UNI throttles Alcorn State 7345 in McLeod Opener

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Freshman Tywhon Pickford tallied a big double-double as the UNI Panthers opened their home season by rolling over Alcorn State 73-45.

Pickford picked up 16 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the win. Bennett Koch added another double-double with 11 points and a career high 13 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Juwon McCloud led UNI in scoring hit a career high 18 points.

The Panthers (1-1) did most of their damage from the the arc. UNI hit 15 3-pointers and shot 55.6 percent from 3-point range.