UNI throttles Alcorn State 7345 in McLeod Opener

Freshman Tywhon Pickford tallied a big double-double as the UNI Panthers opened their home season by rolling over Alcorn State 73-45. Pickford picked up 16 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the win.More >>
Brock Stull scored 17 points and Milwaukee thumped host Iowa State 74-56 on Monday, the Cyclones' first defeat in a home opener in 20 years.More >>
Adrian Clayborn dominated the Cowboys' offensive line on Sunday. The former Hawkeye set a new Atlanta Falcon franchise record with six sacks on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.More >>
C.J. Beathard shined in what may be his final start for the San Francisco 49ers. The former Iowa quarterback passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns in leading San Francisco past the New York Giants 31-21.More >>
Panthers whip the Bears 25-10 in SpringfieldMore >>
