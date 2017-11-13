Milwaukee thumps Iowa State 74-56 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Milwaukee thumps Iowa State 74-56

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
AMES (AP) -

Brock Stull scored 17 points and Milwaukee thumped host Iowa State 74-56 on Monday, the Cyclones' first defeat in a home opener in 20 years.

Brett Prahl scored 14 points and Bryce Nze added 13 for the Panthers (2-0), who were picked to finish eighth in the 10-team Horizon League.

After a promising start, Iowa State fell behind 39-32 by halftime in part because it committed 11 turnovers in just 20 minutes. The Panthers pushed their lead to double digits on a Nze layup that made it 52-41 with 12:05 to go.

Any notion of a comeback from the Cyclones (0-2), who have just one returning starter in Solomon Young, was done in by some dreadful shooting in the second half.

Iowa State went just 5 of 20 from the field after the break, and Milwaukee pushed its lead to 64-49 with just under five minutes to go.

Jeff Beverly and Nick Weiler-Babb each had 11 points to lead the Cyclones, who finished with 18 turnovers. They also shot just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 31-29.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: If there was any doubt that this will be a rebuilding year in Ames, Monday night's performance erased it. The Cyclones lost four starters after reaching their sixth straight NCAA Tournament, and it'll take some time for this overhauled team to find some cohesiveness. Iowa State looked lost for much evening, more so on offense than defense.

Milwaukee: The Cyclones aren't nearly as good as they've been in years past. Still, beating a Big 12 team on the road is a big deal for a Horizon League team with a new coach in Pat Baldwin.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays Appalachian State on Thursday in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, which was moved to South Carolina.

Milwaukee plays Concordia-St. Paul on Friday.
 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • UNI throttles Alcorn State 7345 in McLeod Opener

    UNI throttles Alcorn State 7345 in McLeod Opener

    Monday, November 13 2017 11:06 PM EST2017-11-14 04:06:09 GMT

    Freshman Tywhon Pickford tallied a big double-double as the UNI Panthers opened their home season by rolling over Alcorn State 73-45. Pickford picked up 16 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the win.

    More >>

    Freshman Tywhon Pickford tallied a big double-double as the UNI Panthers opened their home season by rolling over Alcorn State 73-45. Pickford picked up 16 points and grabbed ten rebounds in the win.

    More >>

  • Milwaukee thumps Iowa State 74-56

    Milwaukee thumps Iowa State 74-56

    Monday, November 13 2017 10:59 PM EST2017-11-14 03:59:09 GMT

    Brock Stull scored 17 points and Milwaukee thumped host Iowa State 74-56 on Monday, the Cyclones' first defeat in a home opener in 20 years.

    More >>

    Brock Stull scored 17 points and Milwaukee thumped host Iowa State 74-56 on Monday, the Cyclones' first defeat in a home opener in 20 years.

    More >>

  • Former Hawk Clayborn sets Falcon sack record

    Former Hawk Clayborn sets Falcon sack record

    Sunday, November 12 2017 10:40 PM EST2017-11-13 03:40:54 GMT

    Adrian Clayborn dominated the Cowboys' offensive line on Sunday. The former Hawkeye set a new Atlanta Falcon franchise record with six sacks on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

    More >>

    Adrian Clayborn dominated the Cowboys' offensive line on Sunday. The former Hawkeye set a new Atlanta Falcon franchise record with six sacks on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.