Milwaukee thumps Iowa State 74-56

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Brock Stull scored 17 points and Milwaukee thumped host Iowa State 74-56 on Monday, the Cyclones' first defeat in a home opener in 20 years.

Brett Prahl scored 14 points and Bryce Nze added 13 for the Panthers (2-0), who were picked to finish eighth in the 10-team Horizon League.

After a promising start, Iowa State fell behind 39-32 by halftime in part because it committed 11 turnovers in just 20 minutes. The Panthers pushed their lead to double digits on a Nze layup that made it 52-41 with 12:05 to go.

Any notion of a comeback from the Cyclones (0-2), who have just one returning starter in Solomon Young, was done in by some dreadful shooting in the second half.

Iowa State went just 5 of 20 from the field after the break, and Milwaukee pushed its lead to 64-49 with just under five minutes to go.

Jeff Beverly and Nick Weiler-Babb each had 11 points to lead the Cyclones, who finished with 18 turnovers. They also shot just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 31-29.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: If there was any doubt that this will be a rebuilding year in Ames, Monday night's performance erased it. The Cyclones lost four starters after reaching their sixth straight NCAA Tournament, and it'll take some time for this overhauled team to find some cohesiveness. Iowa State looked lost for much evening, more so on offense than defense.

Milwaukee: The Cyclones aren't nearly as good as they've been in years past. Still, beating a Big 12 team on the road is a big deal for a Horizon League team with a new coach in Pat Baldwin.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays Appalachian State on Thursday in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, which was moved to South Carolina.

Milwaukee plays Concordia-St. Paul on Friday.

