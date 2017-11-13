"Finding Home" exhibit portrays homelessness for awareness

A photography exhibit is giving a face to homelessness.

Local photographers teamed up with the Iowa City Shelter House to shed light through photographs on issues that the homeless face. The exhibit -- called "Finding Home" -- was on display for the first time tonight at Iowa City's FilmScene.

It's one of the many events Shelter House is hosting this week as part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

"Individuals that are experiencing homelessness are humans just like you an I and although you might not see them everyday, they are around us so it's really to humanize that experience and rally support for those individuals," Shelter House Development Director Angelica Vannatta said.

The photographs were taken by Lois James and Nancy Hauserman. The exhibit was divided in three parts to showcase the journey from being homeless, living in the shelter, and then to finding a home.

Photos depicting how people who are homeless in the area live where taken under the bridges in areas where multiple people call home.

"It was a real eye opener for me. It felt like a whole 'nother society that was there just one level down," James said.

The home of a Sudanese refugee and a mother of two were the focus of the last of the display. The woman, who now has a home to call her own, first came to Iowa City homeless and was living at the Shelter House.

All photos have one common tie: they show people who made a home, regardless of where it was, feel like a home.

"Whether they're under the bridges or the shelter house, they're adding touches that makes it theirs," Hauserman said.

The exhibit will be on display through December 31. The photographs can be purchased for a minimum donation to the Shelter House.

Donations raised throughout the week will help operations at the shelter, which includes the emergency winter shelter that will open in December.

Below is a list of the rest of the events this week:

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 11:30AM-2:00PM

Soup Lunch @ Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

Free-will donation and collection of new socks

Co-Sponsored by Lutheran Campus Ministries, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and Shelter House



Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12:00PM-3:00PM

Under Your Wing Collection Drive @ Hubbard Park

Winter clothing for men and women, personal hygiene products, blankets, non-perishable canned goods



Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6:00PM-8:00PM

Foodies Fighting Homelessness @ Various Locations

SOLD OUT



Thursday, Nov. 16, 10:00AM-3:00PM

Community Connections Day and Veteran's Stand Down @ Robert A. Lee Recreation Center

Sponsored by various Johnson County agencies

Thursday, Nov. 16, 12:00PM-3:00PM

Under Your Wing Collection Drive @ Hubbard Park



Friday, Nov. 17, 5:30PM

Informational Panel on Hunger, Homelessness, and Refugee Issues @ Iowa City Public Library

Public Invited

Presented by Food Panty at Iowa, Under Your Wing, and IC Compassion