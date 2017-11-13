November 13-20: National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child

Imagine being a young child who has never received one gift to unwrap and cherish. It's a reality for millions of children across the globe, living in areas constantly affected by disease, disaster, poverty, war and famine. That's where Operation Christmas Child steps in.

It's National Collection Week (November 13-20) for Operation Christmas Child, and all local residents who are able are invited to donate colorfully-wrapped shoebox gifts. The shoeboxes can be filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. A full list of gift ideas can be found here.

The Samaritan's Purse project delivers the shoebox gifts to children around the world. This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to be able to have gifts for 12 million children. In northeast Iowa alone, their goal is to collect more than 18, 319 gifts during this important collection week.

Participants have the option to donate online. For $9, they can choose to "Follow Your Box" and will receive a tracking label to discover where the shoebox ends up. There is also the option to select gifts online for a specific age and/or gender. You can do that here.

There are over 5,000 sites across the U.S. where you can drop off a shoebox gift. Click here to find your nearest drop-off location.