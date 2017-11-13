Stylists in Dubuque give back

A salon is giving back to the community through free haircuts.

The 'Beauty Gives Back Dubuque' event was held to help those in need.

Tyrone Mendez of Rockford, Illinois is one of the many to attend. "It means a lot to me, because usually you only hear about something like this for veterans."

It was organized by Britni Farber Beauty and Spa, and held at Capri College.

"For the populations in need, it's letting them know that they are loved, and they are valued, and that they're personal hygiene and entire person matters," said Britni Farber.

Some of the people seeking services were residents of the Dubuque Rescue Mission. They also received free manicures, basic pedicures, neck and shoulder massages.

Farber said this is so much more than just about beauty.

"You see how important it is for people and their mental health, and their self-esteem that when they can have, self-care services of hair care, it boosts moral instantly.

Mendez was grateful for his new look. "Nice and neat, and even and short -- just the way I want it, and I like the wind to blow behind my ears," he said.

Farber hopes to continue this effort by continuing to pamper the less fortunate in the future.