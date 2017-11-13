'Evie gets her angel wings': Remembering Evie and her inspiring story

A little girl who has touched the lives of many throughout the state has lost her battle with stage 4 liver cancer.

Evie Mueller of Cedar Falls had stage 4 liver cancer which recently spread to her brain. Her strength and smile caught the attention of many including Bethany Benner of 100 Women Who Care.

She says, "The more we learned, the more we were so touched by everything she has been through and at such a young age."

Earlier this year, The 100 Men and Women Plus Club of the Cedar Valley donated $16,000 for Evie's medical bills. The Black Hawk Gaming Association then added $10,000 to that.

Make-A-Wish Iowa recently made her wish come true by sending her to Disney World. Her 4th birthday was coming up shortly after their trip and her mother mentioned that Evie wanted cards.

Her 4th birthday was yesterday and her family received more than a thousand gifts and cards sent from all over eastern Iowa.

Benner says, "Even though I never met her, the impact that she has made on myself, my family and the entire 100 Plus Board is absolutely incredible."

Evie's grandma DeeAnn Conner Fairman posted on Facebook saying, "Every moment matters! Evie has her angels wings! Our hearts are soo broken. But we know god is rocking her in his arms singing her favorite songs. The days and weeks to come will be very difficult! Please pray for our family, especially for our Taylor who has devoted every day to her care for the entire battle!

Thank you all for your prayers and support and hugs!! Her strength, courage and sweet sassy spirit has touched so many! We could not have made it without each and every one of you!!!"

Evie's family is finalizing services, we will pass along that information once it's made available.

