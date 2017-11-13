Dog shot with arrow in Jasper County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dog shot with arrow in Jasper County

Posted: Updated:
JASPER COUNTY (WHO) -

A Kellogg man is searching for answers after his dog was shot with an arrow on his property on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Worrell lives in the country outside of Kellogg and owns four collies, including one named Scooby. Worrell found Scooby under his deck on Saturday with an arrow going through his torso. The dog was taken to the vet to have emergency surgery, where part of his stomach and half a lung were removed.

Scooby is recovering on Sunday night, but the surgery cost his owner several thousand dollars.

Worrell encourages the person responsible to come forward and hopes the awareness will prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

