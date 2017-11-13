Stove Top Stuffing comes out with 'Thanksgiving Dinner Pants' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Stove Top Stuffing comes out with 'Thanksgiving Dinner Pants'

The makers of Stove Top Stuffing are coming out with something very creative.

They're introducing their new "Thanksgiving Dinner Pants." They have a special, over-the-belly stretch-waist band with some Stove Top Stuffing flair.

The pants are available for $19.98 for a limited time. You can buy them here.

