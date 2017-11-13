Drinking water advisory for parts of North Liberty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drinking water advisory for parts of North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY (KWWL) -

A drinking water advisory has been issued for some people living in North Liberty, after a water main breaks.

The City of North Liberty recommends people living in the following areas to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking:

  • West Zeller Street between Sugar Creek Lane and Prairie Ridge Court
  • Along Zeller Crossing  
  • Elm Ridge Drive between Zeller Street and Elm Ridge Court                                                                               

People on Elm Ridge Court are not affected at this time. The advisory is in effect because of a break that occurred along Zeller Street today, according to city officials. More information on the advisory can be found by calling the city's water superintendent at (319) 626-5700 or by visiting the city's website.

