Drinking water advisory for parts of North Liberty

A drinking water advisory has been issued for some people living in North Liberty, after a water main breaks.

The City of North Liberty recommends people living in the following areas to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking:

West Zeller Street between Sugar Creek Lane and Prairie Ridge Court

Along Zeller Crossing

Elm Ridge Drive between Zeller Street and Elm Ridge Court

People on Elm Ridge Court are not affected at this time. The advisory is in effect because of a break that occurred along Zeller Street today, according to city officials. More information on the advisory can be found by calling the city's water superintendent at (319) 626-5700 or by visiting the city's website.