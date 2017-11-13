POLICE: Man who drove through cornfield to stargaze arrested for drunken driving

An Iowa City man who drove through a cornfield to stargaze was arrested, according to police.

Police arrested Matthew Martin, 28, of Iowa City, in the early hours of November 13. In a criminal complaint against Martin, police said he admitted to driving into a cornfield to "watch the stars with his friends."

The complaint states that an officer was dispatched to the 400 block of S. Taft Ave., in Iowa City, around 1:30 a.m. due to a report of a car stuck in a ditch. The officer said when he arrived, Martin and a friend were standing on the roadway near the vehicle. Police said Martin also admitted to driving out of the cornfield and that's when his car got stuck in the ditch.

Martin's BAC was not disclosed in the complaint but police said it was over the legal limit of .08. He was booked at the Johnson County Jail and was charged with operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.